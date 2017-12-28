WEATHER: Near Record Cold Predicted To Usher In 2018 | Philly Considering Postponing Mummers ParadeCamden County Extends Code Blue |  Full Weather Coverage |
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are getting ready for a celestial treat on New Year’s Day as it’s the first supermoon of 2018.

A supermoon occurs when the moon becomes full on the same day that it reaches the point in its elliptical orbit when it is closest to Earth.

Another supermoon will take place on Jan. 31, and according to NASA, it will also feature a total lunar eclipse.

NASA says that will cause it to take on an “eerie, fainter-than-normal glow.”

