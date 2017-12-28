ERIE, Pa. (CBS) — The recent snowfall has been a lot to deal with for residents of Erie, Pennsylvania, but some are making the most out of their situation.
One brave man took a swan dive into a giant pile of snow while only wearing underwear.
Before running back into the house, he took a quick dip in a hot tub to warm up.
Another resident showed just how cold it is there.
He tossed a pot of boiling water in the air and it froze instantly.
A snow emergency is in effect in Erie after a winter blast dumped a record 53 inches of snow in less than 36 hours.
The storm dumped almost 3 feet of snow on Christmas Day alone.
Another 2 feet of snow fell on Tuesday and forecasters say more is on the way.
Officials are urging residents to stay home so crews can clear the roads.