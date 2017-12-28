PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PLAYOFFS!
Tickets for the Eagles Divisional Round playoff game will go on sale Thursday, January 4th at 10:00 a.m.
General ticket prices range from $105 to $185, while standing room only tickets are $80. There is a four ticket limit per household and all tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis.
Tickets can only be purchased online at www.Ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000.
The Eagles will host a Divisional Round playoff game on Saturday, January 13th or Sunday, January 14th, which will be determined by the NFL.