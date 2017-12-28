EVESHAM TWP, N.J. (CBS) — For the third consecutive year, residents of a Burlington County town are being offered free rides from local establishments back home to ring in the new year.
Actually, the idea has become so popular, Evesham Mayor Randy Brown says a neighbor is joining in.
“Evesham has about 50 thousand residents. Voorhees has about 30 thousand residents. So what we do is we provide free rides home from Evesham Township and Voorhees Township bard and restaurants to Evesham and Voorhees residents,” Brown told KYW Newsradio.
And private donations pay for it all. Residents have to use the Uber app to avail themselves of the service, available from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. In fact, Brown says Evesham’s offer is available year-round, and he figures they’ve given some 6,000 free rides over the last couple years and reduced DUI’s involving Evesham residents by 80 percent.
“We’re looking to branch this program out to other municipalities around the tri-state area,” Brown added, “but we’ve recently been contacted by Buffalo and they’re going to start a pilot program similar to this.”