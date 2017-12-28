PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect has been charged following a police-involved shooting in the Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.

Police say 21-year-old Basil Harrison robbed someone at gunpoint at the Finest Deli in the 200 block of South 52nd Street. Police say Harrison stole money from the victim inside the deli.

The suspect then fled the scene in a stolen black 2017 Chevrolet Traverse with New Jersey tags, according to police.

Fifteen minutes after the robbery, police say they spotted the vehicle at 53rd and Hazel Streets. After checking the tags, police say they learned the vehicle was stolen in an early morning gunpoint robbery in the 5200 block of Church Road at 3:19 on Tuesday.

After searching for the suspect’s car, police say plainclothes officers discovered the vehicle near 49th and Walnut Streets after it had hit an innocent bystander driving in a 2006 Mercury Montego. That driver was not hurt.

Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew with the Philadelphia police says Harrison then backed into an unmarked police car.

“The officer and his partner attempted to extricate the male from the vehicle,” he explained. “The male refused the commands of the officers.”

One of the officers, a four-year veteran of the 18th District, discharged his city-issued firearm one time, striking Harrison in the chest, according to police.

The officer was not injured.

Harrison was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical where he is listed in critical, but stable, condition.

Harrison has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, carjacking and other related charges.