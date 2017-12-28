HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested 243 people for driving under the influence during a three-day holiday weekend crackdown.
Troopers were on the lookout for impaired drivers with high-visibility patrols and DUI checkpoints as part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign.
State police say they investigated 529 crashes from Dec. 23 through Dec. 25. Sixty of the collisions involved alcohol, 102 people were injured, and five people were killed. Alcohol was a factor in one of the fatal crashes.
In addition to the crashes, state police say 243 people were arrested for driving under the influence. That’s down from 2016, when 314 people were arrested.
Crash and enforcement data by troop is available here.