PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – New Year’s Eve is on its way and many parents are looking for family-friendly holiday activities to celebrate the coming of the new year.

Here is a list of local New Year’s Eve activities where families can celebrate together.

Pennsylvania:

New Year’s Eve Fireworks On The Delaware River Waterfront

The waterfront is offering a fireworks show New Year’s Eve! Along with the midnight show, there’s a fireworks show at 6 p.m., for families who want to celebrate together, which will include food, drinks, entertainment and ice skating.

Kid’s New Year’s Eve Countdown Franklin Square

Franklin Square is holding its annual “New Year’s Eve Countdown” where families can enjoy arts and crafts at 3 p.m., then the “Square Drop” at 6 p.m. Afterwards, the inside of the Franklin Square Pavilion will be a dance party for kids which will remain open until 8 p.m. The Electrical Spectacle Holiday Light Show of 2017 will be the main feature.

The Count’s Countdown To New Years’s At Sesame Place

Families can enjoy a meal and take photos with Sesame Street characters in Sesame Place, before watching their fireworks at 6:25 p.m. During the event, there will also be a buffet available at noon, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Countdown 2 Noon At Please Touch Museum

Little kids can celebrate New Year’s Eve with their families by watching a traditional ball drop at noon at the Please Touch Museum. There will be live music and a countdown performance. The museum open at 9 a.m. and closes at 3 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks At Independence Seaport Museum

Enjoy a kid-friendly celebration at Independence Seaport Museum.

New Year’s Eve Family Jam At The Ardmore Music Hall

New Year’s Eve celebration at the Ardmore Music Hall will feature a performance by Alex & The Kaleidoscopes, a kids dance party, face painting, balloon animals and more.

New Jersey:

New Year’s Eve Splash At Adventure Aquarium

The Adventure Aquarium will be holding a New Year’s Eve Celebration! At this annual event, families and their kids will have a dance party and enjoy a fireworks display over the Delaware River, all while seeing their favorite animals at the aquarium.

Haddonfield’s 20th Anniversary First Night

First Night in Haddonfield, New Jersey is a family-friendly New Year’s Eve party starting at 5 p.m. The evening will feature loads of entertainment for all ages. There will be magic, music, comedy, dance, theater and a variety of street vendors. At 9 p.m., fireworks will light up the sky.

First Night Morris County

With 80 events at 24 venues, you can see everything from comedy shows to opera performances to children’s musicians before grabbing dinner or walking through Morris County.

First Night Ocean County

Families can celebrate New Year’s Eve in Ocean County where they can enjoy the boardwalk, play arcade games, win prizes and eat boardwalk treats, all leading up to a fireworks show that starts at 5 p.m.

Midnight at the Oasis

Sahara Sam’s New Year’s Eve celebration welcomes all to celebrate on water slides, dance to live music, win prizes, a park-wide limbo line and have their fill of plenty of food.

New Year’s at Noon

Bring the family to this kid-friendly celebration in the early afternoon where there will be singing and dancing for your family to take part in before ringing the New Year at the Garden State Discovery Museum.

New Year’s Eve at Funplex

Ring in the new year with unlimited indoor attractions, music and an all-you-can-eat buffet.

New Year’s Eve Party at iPlay America

Go wild on amusement rides, enjoy live music and an exciting light show, along with an adult cocktail area.

Ocean City First Night

Ocean City First Night is offering eight hours of non-stop entertainment at different venues throughout the town, you will enjoy yourself to the fullest. Be amazed by a mentalist, go for a dip in the pool, tune in to a choir or hit the skate part for skating with a live DJ.

Fore more details on New Year’s Eve events, you can visit these websites:

firstnighthaddonfield.org

battleshipnewjersey.org

saharasams.com

adventureaquarium.com

njfamily.com

phillyvoice.com

mommynearest.com