PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help tracking down three suspects who kidnapped a man at gunpoint and then forced him to withdraw money from ATMs around the city.
Authorities say they are looking for two men and a woman.
One of the male suspects was captured on surveillance video on December 10 at a Wawa convenience store along Batram Avenue near Philadelphia International Airport. That’s where, police say, the victim was able to get away after seeking help from store employees.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects or information about the robberies is urged to contact police.