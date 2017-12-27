PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city of Philadelphia has announced when and where they’ll be collecting Christmas Trees for disposal as part of their annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program.

The Streets Department says the city’s Tree Recycling Program will run Tuesday, Jan. 2 through Saturday, Jan. 13 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at six drop off locations:

3033 South 63rd Street

2601 West Glenwood Avenue

Domino Lane & Umbria Street

5100 Grays Avenue

State Road & Ashburner Street

3901 North Delaware Avenue

In addition, 23 pop-up drop off locations will be added on Saturday, Jan. 6 and Saturday, Jan. 13 that will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

66th Street and Haverford Avenue

54th Street and Woodbine Avenue

43rd Street and Powelton Avenue

72nd Street and Buist Avenue

Broad and Christian Streets

20th and Hartranft Streets

15th and Bigler Streets

Corinthian and Poplar Streets

American and Thompson Streets

Seminole Street and Gravers Lane

Cathedral Road and Ridge Avenue

Washington Lane and Ardleigh Street

Lowber Avenue and Upsal Street

Fisher and Ogontz Avenues

Fifth Street and Chelten Avenue

Foulkrod Street and Castor Avenue

Pennway Street and Cottman Avenue (Jardel Recreation Center)

Battersby and St. Vincent Streets (Mayfair Community Center)

Ridgeway Street and Rockwell Avenue (Fox Chase Recreation Center)

Bustleton and Solly Avenues (Pelbano Recreation Center)

Norcom and Comly Roads (Palmer Playground)

Torresdale and Cottman Avenues (Russo Park)

Wayne Avenue and Logan Street

Streets Department Commissioner Carlton Williams says there are some benefits to using the city’s Tree Recycling Program. One being that it saves the city tax dollars that would otherwise be spent on sending the trees to a landfill.

“Second, we also have it mulched up and shredded. We use it at our Fairmount Park Recycling Center, which is given back to the local residents to use in area gardens. So it goes right back into the environment,” said Williams.

The only requirement to have your tree recycled is that it must be untied, and free of any decorations when it’s dropped off.

For people who can’t take advantage of the Tree Recycling Program, they can also be left curbside for trash collection on normal pick up days. While not required, Williams also recommends having all of the decorations off the tree before putting out.

Tree collection and recycling programs vary from town to town in the suburbs. Residents there should contact their local government offices for details on what programs are offered. ​