PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city of Philadelphia has announced when and where they’ll be collecting Christmas Trees for disposal as part of their annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program.
The Streets Department says the city’s Tree Recycling Program will run Tuesday, Jan. 2 through Saturday, Jan. 13 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at six drop off locations:
3033 South 63rd Street
2601 West Glenwood Avenue
Domino Lane & Umbria Street
5100 Grays Avenue
State Road & Ashburner Street
3901 North Delaware Avenue
In addition, 23 pop-up drop off locations will be added on Saturday, Jan. 6 and Saturday, Jan. 13 that will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
66th Street and Haverford Avenue
54th Street and Woodbine Avenue
43rd Street and Powelton Avenue
72nd Street and Buist Avenue
Broad and Christian Streets
20th and Hartranft Streets
15th and Bigler Streets
Corinthian and Poplar Streets
American and Thompson Streets
Seminole Street and Gravers Lane
Cathedral Road and Ridge Avenue
Washington Lane and Ardleigh Street
Lowber Avenue and Upsal Street
Fisher and Ogontz Avenues
Fifth Street and Chelten Avenue
Foulkrod Street and Castor Avenue
Pennway Street and Cottman Avenue (Jardel Recreation Center)
Battersby and St. Vincent Streets (Mayfair Community Center)
Ridgeway Street and Rockwell Avenue (Fox Chase Recreation Center)
Bustleton and Solly Avenues (Pelbano Recreation Center)
Norcom and Comly Roads (Palmer Playground)
Torresdale and Cottman Avenues (Russo Park)
Wayne Avenue and Logan Street
Streets Department Commissioner Carlton Williams says there are some benefits to using the city’s Tree Recycling Program. One being that it saves the city tax dollars that would otherwise be spent on sending the trees to a landfill.
“Second, we also have it mulched up and shredded. We use it at our Fairmount Park Recycling Center, which is given back to the local residents to use in area gardens. So it goes right back into the environment,” said Williams.
The only requirement to have your tree recycled is that it must be untied, and free of any decorations when it’s dropped off.
For people who can’t take advantage of the Tree Recycling Program, they can also be left curbside for trash collection on normal pick up days. While not required, Williams also recommends having all of the decorations off the tree before putting out.
Tree collection and recycling programs vary from town to town in the suburbs. Residents there should contact their local government offices for details on what programs are offered.