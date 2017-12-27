PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A number of animal welfare groups have pet food pantries, but a Wyndmoor organization takes it a step further, by delivering meals for the pets of the low-income, disabled and homebound elderly in Bucks, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties.
Sam’s Hope founder Marianne Iaquinto says financial constraints force many older people to choose between caring for their pets and themselves.
“They can’t swing their medications and taking care of their pets,” she said.
So Sam’s Hope provides assistance with vet care, and gets cat and dog food where it’s needed.
“We work with five partner food pantries, and we deliver to them once a month, and they distribute,” Iaquinto explained. “We distribute from our storage facility to individuals who are not served by those food pantries, and we also have meals for the pets of the homebound and elderly, and we deliver right to their homes.”
Iaquinto says right now, they’re serving 260 pets, not to mention the people who love them, and they’re looking to expand.
To donate or volunteer, visit the Sam’s Hope website.