PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A driver who was involved in a fiery crash in Philadelphia is in stable condition, thanks in part to a good Samaritan who saw what happened and decided to put his own life on the line.

Eyewitness News was there as emergency crews responded to the minivan that overturned and burst into flames on the Roosevelt Expressway on Wednesday morning.

The driver of the overturned minivan was trapped and the flames were growing.

“I was scared for his life and whoever was in the car,” said John Michulka of Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania. “I have a children myself. I wanted to help him.”

Michulka, a tow truck driver, was in the area for work.

He was driving south on the expressway around 2 a.m. when he saw the crash unfold in the northbound lanes near Ridge Avenue.

He knew he had little time to help.

So, he turned his truck around and jumped in to action.

“As soon as I pulled up, pretty much blew up,” Michulka recalled.

Michulka says the driver was banged up but not burned.

The accident shut down the expressway in both directions for a time as crews cleaned up.

It’s not clear what caused the driver to lose control.

But what is clear is he could have been killed had this good Samaritan decided to keep driving.

“I’m just glad he’s alive, and hopefully he recovers,” Michulka said.

All lanes of the expressway have reopened.