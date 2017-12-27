Filed Under:gaming disorder, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With so many children playing new video games this week, parents should be aware of what’s being called gaming disorder.

Study: More Pregnant Women Using Marijuana

The disorder is being added to the official list of diseases by the World Health Organization next year.

Officials say symptoms include the inability to control when and how often to play video games.

Good Samaritan’s Daring Rescue Saves Man’s Life After Fiery Crash On Roosevelt Expressway

Adding gaming disorder to the list means that it will be recognized by doctors and insurance companies.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch