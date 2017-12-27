PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With so many children playing new video games this week, parents should be aware of what’s being called gaming disorder.
The disorder is being added to the official list of diseases by the World Health Organization next year.
Officials say symptoms include the inability to control when and how often to play video games.
Adding gaming disorder to the list means that it will be recognized by doctors and insurance companies.