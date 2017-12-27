PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Up to 35,000 people are expected to bundle-up and head to Penn’s Landing Sunday for the New Year’s Eve fireworks at 6 p.m. and midnight. The extremely cold weather should prove to be a curse…and a blessing.
The cold is causing crews to take three days instead of two to load the thousands of fireworks shells onto two barges, says producer Ken Furstoss of the firm Pyrotecnico.
“To work with the explosives and the wiring, you’ve got to have your fingers. So it doesn’t take long to get numb and frostbite, so it slows the process down.”
There will be no fireworks on the river’s surface because of the risk of ice. But Furstoss says dry winter air is better for watching fireworks than summer air.
“With the humidity in the air, your burn time on your effects are less due to the moisture in the air. So when you’ve got that dry, crisp air, not only do you get more altitude out of the shell – you’re going to get a longer burn time once the shell explodes.”
