GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ (CBS) – Camden County has extended its “Code Blue” weather alert ahead of sub-freezing temperatures heading into the region.

Officials in Camden County issued the Code Blue advisory effective from 7:00 p.m. on Dec. 28, 29, 30, 31 and Jan. 1 until 7:00 a.m. the following morning. In addition, the Code Blue will remain in place during the daytime hours on both Dec. 28 and Jan.1.

“We are expecting the continuation of these dangerously frigid and breezy conditions through the weekend. Overnight lows will hover around 10 degrees with a wind chill making temperatures feel like the single digits,” said Carmen Rodriguez with the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services. “In these extreme weather conditions, we need everyone to be sheltered and out of the elements. If you must leave the house, please dress yourself and your children in warm clothing, hats and gloves. Also, please remember to check on elderly relatives and neighbors, and bring your pets indoors.”

When a Code Blue Weather Alert is in effect, municipalities with homeless populations, situational homeless or transient populations are expected to activate their Code Blue response plan to accommodate their immediate needs.

“During these extreme weather conditions, we encourage everyone to check on elderly or handicapped relatives and neighbors that live alone,” Rodriguez said. “It is important that the most vulnerable among us are not left without heat or electricity.”

All local public safety officials have been notified of the issued Code Blue and all residents are advised to be aware of another period of severe weather conditions.