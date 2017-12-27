PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In case you’re starting to lose faith in the process, here this.
While the Sixers have gone 2-8 in their last 10 games to fall to 15-18, they have faced the NBA’s toughest schedule thus far per NBA.com.
The Sixers have already played the five best teams in the east — Cleveland, Washington, Boston, Toronto, and Detroit, plus the two best teams in the west — Golden State and Houston — twice each this season.
Furthermore, Joel Embiid has missed eight games, J.J. Redick has missed four, Robert Covington has missed two, Richaun Holmes missed the first 15, Justin Anderson has missed the last 23, and No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz has missed the last 29.
Despite all of this, at 15-18, the Sixers are just 2.5 games back of the No. 8 seeded Miami Heat and only 4.0 games back of the No. 4 seeded Detroit Pistons — a team the Sixers have already beaten twice.
The Sixers are third in the NBA in assists (26.0), first in rebounds (48.4), second in PACE (103.32), and seventh in defensive rating (103.7).