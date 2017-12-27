⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️: Fatal Multi-Vehicle Wreck Shuts Down I-295 Northbound In Mercer County
By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Local TV, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers released their new city edition uniforms on Wednesday morning.

 

“Inspired by the 1776 signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia, with its parchment color and the “Phila” lettering in “signature” script, the City Edition celebrates the revolutionary spirit of the city of Philadelphia,” the Sixers’ website describes. “The trim features crisp red, white and blue stripes. The “76” on the side of the sorts was inspired by the Bi-centennial celebration held in Philadelphia in 1976 in honor of the 200th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

“This is our nod to the people of this great city who’ve been in it for signature moments since the very beginning.”

 

The Sixers’ home-debut of these jerseys will come on Friday, February 2nd during an ESPN game against the Miami Heat, CEO Scott O’Neil announced.

