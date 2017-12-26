⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️: Water Main Break Causing Icy Roadways, Traffic Problems In Montgomery County
Filed Under:East Norriton Township, Local TV

EAST NORRITON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A broken water main is causing slick road conditions in Montgomery County on Tuesday morning.

FULL TRAFFIC COVERAGE

Officials responded to the eight-inch burst around 4:26 a.m. along West Germantown Pike, between Hillcrest Avenue and Stanbridge Street in East Norriton Township. As the water is flooding, it is freezing due to the cold temperatures and forcing the road to be closed off to traffic.

Lanes are shutdown between Hillcrest Avenue and Stanbridge Street.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Repairs will not take place until late Tuesday afternoon.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch