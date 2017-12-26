EAST NORRITON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A broken water main is causing slick road conditions in Montgomery County on Tuesday morning.
Officials responded to the eight-inch burst around 4:26 a.m. along West Germantown Pike, between Hillcrest Avenue and Stanbridge Street in East Norriton Township. As the water is flooding, it is freezing due to the cold temperatures and forcing the road to be closed off to traffic.
Lanes are shutdown between Hillcrest Avenue and Stanbridge Street.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
Repairs will not take place until late Tuesday afternoon.