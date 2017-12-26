PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a suspected gunman in an armed robbery is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in West Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at 9:40 a.m. in the 4900 block of Walnut Street in the Cobbs Creek section of the city, when police say an officer shot the suspect, who was allegedly pulling something from his waist band, according to the officer.

Police say the suspect robbed someone at a deli near the intersection of 52nd and Irving Streets. After searching for the suspect’s car, police say plainclothes officers discovered the suspect’s car near 49th and Walnut Streets after it had hit an innocent bystander driving in another vehicle. That driver was not hurt.

Captain Sekou Kinebrew with the Philadelphia police says the driver of the car then backed into a police car.

“The officer and his partner attempted to extricate the male from the vehicle,” he explained. “The male refused the commands of the officers.”

One of the officers, a 4 year veteran of the 18th district, discharged his city issued firearm, one time, striking the suspect in the chest, according to police.

The officer was not injured.

Officials say the suspect was taken to a local hospital.

Kinebrew says among other offenses, the suspect will be charged with robbery and assault on police.

The suspect is also wanted in another robbery.