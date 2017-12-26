PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mummers are moving into the Pennsylvania Convention Center for a traditional theatrical show on New Years Day.

Twelve clubs are trucking in large sets, props and other equipment for the 21st Fancy Brigade finale.

The competition has each club performing a 4 1/2 minute Broadway style production on January 1.

Many say last year’s winner, the South Philadelphia Vikings, are the club to beat.

Pete D’amato, the captain of the Vikings, told Eyewitness News what viewers can expect from the defending champs this year.

“We are doing an under the sea theme,” D’amato said. “We are doing it a little different. Some coral some flowers stuff like that. We are trying to put some originality into that part of the theme. So we’ll see.”

There are set up rules and clubs have until 10 p.m. Wednesday before the giant garage door at the Philadelphia Convention Center are locked.

After that members have to hand carry props and things onto the floor in by hand through a smaller door.

There are two shows on January 1, and you can find out more information about getting tickets to the New Year’s day celebration by clicking here.