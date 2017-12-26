PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There were a lot of solid defensive performances and poor offensive performances in the Eagles’ Christmas night 19-10 win over the Raiders.

The Eagles totaled just 216 yards of offense and they were a putrid 1 for 14 on third down.

However, they held Oakland to just 137 yards passing and 10 points, while forcing five turnovers.

Duds

3. Alshon Jeffery

Jeffery played 93-percent of the snaps, but finished the game without a catch. Jeffery dropped a catchable ball that was thrown behind him near the end zone in the first half.

2. Jalen Mills

What a move by @AmariCooper9. Nothing but green in front of him. We're all square at 7. #RaiderNation | #OAKvsPHI pic.twitter.com/Skt80xkdZY — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) December 26, 2017

Watch the sluggo routes! Mills was beaten again on a double-move by Amari Cooper for a long touchdown.

1. Nick Foles

Flashing the hands with the nifty INT. pic.twitter.com/E92A9AOKnY — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) December 26, 2017

Foles finished the game 19-38 for 163 yards, 1 TD, and 1 INT and he was sacked twice for 25 yards lossed. While under pressure, Foles was just 4-12 for 33 yards and an interception.

Studs

3. Malcolm Jenkins

Jenkins continues to lead by example, as was the Eagles’ highest graded player per Pro Football Focus. Jenkins had six solo tackles, allowed just one reception for four yards, and forced a fumble and recovered it.

2. Jason Kelce

Kelce is having the best season of any NFL center and was the key blocker on Jay Ajayi’s touchdown catch. Kelce did not allowed a single pressure according to PFF.

1. Chris Long

The #Eagles will enter the NFC playoffs as the No. 1 seed for the first time since the 2004 season.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/5xhVox9tad — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 26, 2017

Chris Long was everywhere. Long was the Eagles’ third-highest graded player behind Jenkins and Nigel Bradham. Long finished with 3.0 total tackles, 3.0 QB hits, 4.0 QB pressures, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 1.0 sack. Long totaled eight pressures while playing just 42 snaps (61-percent).