PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles fans are never at ease.
Even though their team locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the first time since 2004, improving to 13-2 on the season with a 19-10 win over the Raiders on Christmas, it wasn’t a pretty performance by the Birds.
In his second start since replacing the injured Carson Wentz, Nick Foles and the offense struggled accumulating just 216 total yards.
But head coach Doug Pederson told the fan base on Tuesday’s 94WIP Morning Show not to worry.
The win makes Philadelphia’s Week 17 season-finale against the already-eliminated Cowboys essentially meaningless. Pederson hinted that both Foles and backup QB Nate Sudfeld will see the field on Sunday.
Pederson admitted that he’s keeping an eye on the Eagles’ divisional round possible opponents, as Philadelphia will host one of: Carolina, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Atlanta, or Seattle.