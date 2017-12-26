PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles fans are never at ease.

Even though their team locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the first time since 2004, improving to 13-2 on the season with a 19-10 win over the Raiders on Christmas, it wasn’t a pretty performance by the Birds.

Day after the #eagles clinch home field for the playoffs. Will most people be celebrating or complaining? Live from @ChickiesnPetes in S Philly from 2-6 @MarksReeseWIP @SportsRadioWIP — Jon Marks (@JonMarksMedia) December 26, 2017

In his second start since replacing the injured Carson Wentz, Nick Foles and the offense struggled accumulating just 216 total yards.

But head coach Doug Pederson told the fan base on Tuesday’s 94WIP Morning Show not to worry.

Doug Pederson to the fan base: "Listen, at the end of the day, if the Philadelphia Eagles have more points than your opponent, that's a good day. Our defense had 5 takeaways yesterday. We'll get it fixed." #FlyEaglesFly — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) December 26, 2017

The win makes Philadelphia’s Week 17 season-finale against the already-eliminated Cowboys essentially meaningless. Pederson hinted that both Foles and backup QB Nate Sudfeld will see the field on Sunday.

Pederson on resting starters: "There's a fine line there, but it's not a preseason game where I've got 90 guys available and I can rest all of my guys. We're going in this week with everybody ready to go." #Eagles — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) December 26, 2017

Pederson: "Nick has to play because, number one we've got two [QBs] right now on the roster. I think we have to go in with Nick getting a little bit of time, but who knows how it plays out. We'd love to see Nate [Sudfeld]. "Opportunity for both to play, possibly." #Eagles — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) December 26, 2017

Pederson admitted that he’s keeping an eye on the Eagles’ divisional round possible opponents, as Philadelphia will host one of: Carolina, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Atlanta, or Seattle.