Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a couple and one of their dogs were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds in a New Jersey home on Christmas Eve.

Police and prosecutors said 55-year-old Thomas Vuocolo and 47-year-old Cindy Marcinczyk were found dead at about 9 p.m. Sunday in their home in the Cliffwood Beach section of Old Bridge Township.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey said in a statement that the investigation is still going on but “law enforcement has determined that there is no outstanding threat to the public.” Autopsies by the county medical examiner are planned.

Old Bridge police said a dog was also found dead and a second dog that sustained a gunshot wound was taken to an animal hospital and is recovering.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch