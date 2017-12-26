CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — The rush to return is on as the day after Christmas is considered one of the biggest days of the year for gift returns.

If you take a walk around Cherry Hill Mall, it’s easy to see that on the day after Christmas, for many shoppers, it’s like a marathon.

“This is home items for the most part, some of the Christmas stuff, Christmas scents, so, you know, because 50 percent off is OK and 75 is almost free,” said Claudine Namey, who is shopping at the mall with her daughter.

It’s the deep discounts that many like Namey and her daughter wait for. According to the National Retail Federation, 54 percent of consumers overall plan to spend about the same as last year while 24 percent plan to spend more. Either way, many shoppers told CBS3 Eyewitness News that strategy is key.

“It’s light right now but I like to actually come to mall, get in and out,” said Julie Jones from Camden.

“I like getting here early and taking off early, beating the crowd,” expressed Namey.

Other shoppers like Latoya Scott did all of their shopping online. However, Scott found herself away from the computer and back inside the mall to avoid spending extra money on gift return mailing shipping costs.

“Without having to do it, mail it back, I’d rather head to the store. It’s easier if they have the same brand, we can just exchange it today instead of mailing and shipping costs, you know it’s kind of easier,” explained Scott.