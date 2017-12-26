PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This week is the busiest for donation stores like the Salvation Army, Purple Heart and Good Will, as many try to drop-off to get some tax credit for 2017.

Inside the Pennsauken Goodwill, shopping carts filled with used appliances, old picture frames, worn holiday decorations roll into the warehouse, and are then sorted for sale.

Kimberly Justice, the store’s production manager, says this week is the busiest.

“We see at least 50-60 percent more donations sometimes a day, then we normally would the entire year, just for that tax write-off,” she said.

Good Will says 88 cents of each dollar they get goes back into training programs.

“If I don’t get the donations, then we can’t put people to work and support our missions and our services,” she said.

As for what you can’t donate, Justice says, “No chemicals at all, we also cannot accept knives, weaponry, mattresses and bed springs.”

She says you must get a receipt to get the credit for 2017 taxes.

“Make sure you get here, to get that last minute donation in, for your taxes,” she said.