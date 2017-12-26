Filed Under:Ahalieme Barksdale-Bey, Local TV, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a deaf woman who has been missing since earlier this month.

Police say 46-year-old Ahalieme Barksdale-Bey was last seen leaving her home at 2009 Bainbridge Street on Dec. 7 around 1:30 p.m.

missing deaf woman Philadelphia Police Searching For Missing Deaf Woman

Police say Barksdale-Bey is deaf and completely non-verbal.

She is described as 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and a medium complexion.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with District Council Local 33 printed on the back, blue jeans, a black hooded jacket and black boots or sneakers and eyeglasses. She may be also wearing a purple wig.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, please call South Detectives at 215-686-3013.

