DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — The Darby Police believe someone was the target of a shooting after multiple shots were fired at a home with three people inside on Christmas morning in Delaware County.
The incident happened in the 1000 block of Ridge Avenue early Monday morning.
Police say the intended target of the shooting was not in the home during the time of the shooting.
They add that no one suffered any injuries.
Police are asking for the public’s help.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact police immediately.