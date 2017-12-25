PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hurricane Maria may have a permanent impact on the Philadelphia-area as some 2,000 people sought refuge in the city and officials believe many will stay.

Jean Pimentel says he always liked Philadelphia.

He grew up in Philly but moved to Puerto Rico when his grandmother became ill, then met and married an island girl and settled in Toa Baja.

His home was destroyed when Hurricane Maria hit the town, so he persuaded his wife to try the area.

“All her family is in Puerto Rico, so for her to make a decision to come over here, it’s a big decision for her,” Pimentel said.

But Pimentel says it’s worked out just as he hoped.

“It’s been really great,” he said. “I found a job already. I bought a van.”

Pimentel is night manager at a Chick-Fil-a.

“It’s a really good learning experience and it’s helping me out with more responsibilities, being in charge of a group of people,” he explained.

While it’s been exciting, Pimentel says he does have concerns about his old home.

“Everything’s getting back together slowly, but they still don’t have electricity though,” he said.

Pimentel says he’s focused on building a new life here.