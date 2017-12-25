PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many Eagles fans traded in their traditional Christmas plans for some tailgating ahead of Monday’s game against the Raiders.

Christmas is about spending time with your loved ones, and this group of friends took full advantage.

“Any Eagles’s tailgates special, especially when it’s on Christmas.”

“Eagles football is a holiday, that’s what were out here celebrating.”

“It’s great! Best Christmas ever.”

Merry Christmas @KYWNewsradio listeners! Down here at the Linc tonight where #eagles fans are enjoying a very festive tailgate experience! @Eagles pic.twitter.com/28xg4Bz8ic — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) December 25, 2017

For the Buto family, it was a Christmas first.

“It’s great, we’ve got the whole family around, we’re partying. Normally you’re eating dinner about now but were out here getting ready for the Eagles game.

“Well I’m the mom of this group and we’ve never not been home for Christmas night. Tonight, it feels awesome, it’s ok.”

When we asked fans what’s on their Eagles Christmas wishlist this year, there was no hesitation and the responses were unanimous.

“Is that they just go to the Super Bowl.”

“Super Bowl”

“Super Bowl or bust.”