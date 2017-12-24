PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ice sculpting brought a West Philadelphia community together at a Christmas celebration that warmed hearts while in the cold.

Cass Green with People’s Emergency Center helped organize Sunday’s ice sculpting event at the Market Street Pavilion.

“We have an opportunity to expose our residents and our children and our seniors to something we never seen, except maybe on television,” Green said. “So we’re really excited about that.”

Peter Slavin with Ice Sculpture Philly worked his magic with a chainsaw, as he gave onlookers a class in the art.

An ice sculpting class in west philly as part of a neighborhood Christmas celebration #holidayspirit #Christmas pic.twitter.com/Fwjwpk9qm0 — Justin Udo (@JustinUdo) December 24, 2017

“I feel like I’m the ambassador for ice sculpture in the Philadelphia area.”

And Slavin took a very festive approach to his sculptures.

“I’m going to be sculpting some angel wings, because we all need some wings,” he said. “So that’s what we’re going to do.”

Harriet Carter-Knight watched the event in awe.

“I’ve never seen it. I think it’s exciting,” she said. “We are loving it.”

The event also included caroling, hot chocolate, snacks, and gifts for children.