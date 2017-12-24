WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Berks Co, Lehigh Valley and Poconos until 7 a.m. Christmas Day
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Don’t stop dreaming. You still have a chance to celebrate the holidays as a millionaire.

The Powerball and Mega Million lotteries have a combined jackpot of more than $600 million.

There was no jackpot winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, so the prize has rolled over to an estimated $337 million for Wednesday night.

Saturday night’s winning numbers were 1, 3, 13, 15, 44 and the Powerball was 25.

And the Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb as well.

There was no jackpot winner on Friday, so the grand prize has soared to $277 million for Tuesday night’s drawing.

Friday night’s winning numbers were 1, 20, 30, 33, 42 and the Megaball was 16.

Winning either jackpot would be a nice way to begin the New Year. Good luck!

