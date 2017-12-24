PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are searching for a man they say shot four people in Southwest Philadelphia, fatally wounding one.
Police have identified 21-year-old Jabir Kennedy as the gunman wanted in the Thursday night shooting along Dorel Street, near 66th Street.
Witnesses told police that Kennedy assaulted the mother of his children earlier that same day, and detectives say when the woman and four of her male relatives went to confront Kennedy later that night, a fight broke out – and that’s when Kennedy opened fire, striking four men.
A 23-year-old man died at the hospital. The other three victims are in stable condition.
Authorities say Kennedy has been charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder and related offenses.
Police say Kennedy is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police.