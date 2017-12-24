PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Italian-American tradition of eating a Christmas Eve dinner highlighted with various seafood continued Sunday night throughout Philadelphia.

It’s safe to say nobody left Davio’s on South 17th Street hungry.

“We are featuring the seven fishes,” says manager Michael Belonia.

He’s glad to be able to continue the “Feast of the Seven Fishes” tradition.

“We’ve been doing this for many years and we’re just proud of it,” he said.

Belonia says the Davio’s feast consists of three courses.

“First course, the lobster bisque, traditional, garnished with fresh lobster meat,” said executive chef Chris Tavares. “Silky smooth, really rich.”

The second course is a salad mixed with many other types of seafood.

“Grilled octopus, some calamari, shrimp and mussels,” says Tavares.

He explained that third course is “very tender” black sea bass served with jumbo lump crab.

“The real, big meaty crab with a tender risotto,” he said.

“We are busier tonight than any other night,” Belonia said, “because people always look forward to having the Seven Fishes every year.”

Tavares says the sea bass and bisque usually are the most popular items.​