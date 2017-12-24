Filed Under:Eggnog

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pour yourself a glass…or two…or three. It’s not just Christmas Eve, but it’s also National Eggnog Day!

Eggnog is one of the most popular beverages served during the holidays, so it’s probably no coincidence that it’s celebrated on Christmas Eve.

Mad Dash For Booze Ahead Of Christmas

The traditional recipe for eggnog is milk, cream, sugar, whipped eggs, spices and, of course, sometimes (or often) alcohol, such as brandy, rum, whisky or bourbon.

The glass eggnog is poured into is typically garnished with a sprinkle of cinnamon, nutmeg or pumpkin spice.

Cheers!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch