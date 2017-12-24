PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pour yourself a glass…or two…or three. It’s not just Christmas Eve, but it’s also National Eggnog Day!
Eggnog is one of the most popular beverages served during the holidays, so it’s probably no coincidence that it’s celebrated on Christmas Eve.
Mad Dash For Booze Ahead Of Christmas
The traditional recipe for eggnog is milk, cream, sugar, whipped eggs, spices and, of course, sometimes (or often) alcohol, such as brandy, rum, whisky or bourbon.
The glass eggnog is poured into is typically garnished with a sprinkle of cinnamon, nutmeg or pumpkin spice.
Cheers!