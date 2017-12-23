SPRINGFIELD, PA (CBS) — A fire at the Springfield Mall in Delaware County prompts an evacuation on one of the busiest holiday shopping days of the year.
It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Sbarro kitchen inside of the Springfield Mall along 1200 Baltimore Pike.
The Springfield Police say, heavy black smoke from grease was seen coming from the pizzeria’s kitchen, and as a precaution the mall would be evacuated.
Officials say this was no considered a serious incident and no injuries were reports.
The evacuation was less than an hour, and then people were let back in to continue with their last minute Christmas shopping.