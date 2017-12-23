PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Score one for police in Winslow Township, New Jersey. Several officers used a little team work to make one teen’s Christmas a little brighter.
Winslow Township Police say detectives on patrol saw 16-year-old Elijah, of Sicklerville, practicing basketball everyday on his weathered basketball net. Some officers felt it was definitely time for a new hoop, so they stepped up, pitched in and bought the boy a new one.
A group of officers made the special delivery Friday night.
Winslow Township Police posted images of the boy receiving and opening his brand new basketball net.