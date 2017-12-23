Filed Under:Winslow Township Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Score one for police in Winslow Township, New Jersey. Several officers used a little team work to make one teen’s Christmas a little brighter.

Winslow Township Police say detectives on patrol saw 16-year-old Elijah, of Sicklerville, practicing basketball everyday on his weathered basketball net. Some officers felt it was definitely time for a new hoop, so they stepped up, pitched in and bought the boy a new one.

A group of officers made the special delivery Friday night.

Winslow Township Police posted images of the boy receiving and opening his brand new basketball net.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch