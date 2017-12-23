PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for the suspect(s) who opened fire from inside a car, striking and wounding a young girl while she was in the arms of her father in Southwest Philadelphia.
It happened late Friday night near 59th Street and Springfield Avenue in the city’s Kingsessing neighborhood.
Police say a man had just gotten out of his car with his 4-year-old daughter and was carrying her home when a red car with four men inside approached. Police say someone inside the vehicle fired several shots, hitting the girl in her leg.
She was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in stable condition. Her father was not injured.
Police believe they were targeted.