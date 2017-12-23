PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Malls weren’t the only businesses keeping busy this weekend. Liquor stores drew large crowds of shoppers right before Christmas as well.

“Christmas weekend is one of our busiest weekends,” said Rashina Bond.

Bond manages the Fine Wine and Good Spirits store at 20th and Market Streets in Center City, and says business is booming.

“We do very well with this weekend,” she said. “Customers are very friendly during the holidays. Lines are long, but moving.”

As for some of their hot Christmas items..

“Best sellers right now, of course we have both liquor and wine gift sets. right now popular, Prosecco and Rosé,” she said. “Also, you can go wrong with a liquor store gift card.”

It’s a busy weekend for liquor stores in Philadelphia as people are stocking up for #Christmas @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/u0JupSY8XT — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) December 24, 2017

But not everyone is hunting for last-minute presents. Joharie Malik was doing some Christmas party prep

“I’m going to get some wine and I think a bottle of whiskey,” she said.

She was even thinking a little bit ahead.

“New Year’s coming up also, so it’s good to have things in the house already,” she said.