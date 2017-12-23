PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An elderly couple took their holiday spirit to a whole different level — and now they’re in trouble with the law.
Police in York County, Nebraska say 80-year-old Patrick Jiron and his wife, Barbara Jiron, 70, were traveling in a pickup truck along Interstate 80, near the town of Bradshaw, when they were stopped for a traffic violation.
The York News-Times say deputies searched the vehicle after smelling a strong odor of marijuana and found approximately 60 pounds of the drug, worth an estimated street value of more than $300,000, stored in boxes in the back of the truck.
The couple told police they were on their way from their home state of California to Vermont and that they intended to give the marijuana away as Christmas gifts.
Mr. Jiron was taken into custody and charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver and having no drug tax stamp. He has since been released on bail.
Police told the York News-Times that Mrs. Jiron was cited in the case but was not jailed “due to some medical issues.”