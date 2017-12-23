(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

By Kevin McGuire

After all of the presents have been unwrapped and the Christmas dinner settles around the Philadelphia region on Monday night, the Philadelphia Eagles will look to send everyone home with one more reason to smile, while also sending the Oakland Raiders back to California feeling like a lump of coal. When the Eagles host the Raiders on Christmas night, they will do so with a trio of players officially ruled as questionable for the game.

Two of those players will be on defense. Linebacker Mychal Kendricks was limited in practice on Thursday but was able to go through a full practice on Friday. Working through a foot injury, the Eagles may wait to see how Kendricks’ foot is feeling on Monday before making any final decisions on his availability. After getting Joe Walker back on the field, losing Kendricks would make for a bit of a revolving door situation in the middle of the defense. Fortunately, the Eagles may be able to survive a short period of time without Kendricks. With a first-round bye week already locked up, the Eagles may be able to afford giving a few key players a little extra rest to prevent any further potential damage. But if Kendricks is unavailable, look for Kamu Grugier-Hill to get some playing time in his spot. Chris Long could also get some opportunities as well.

In the secondary, cornerback Jalen Mills is also listed as questionable for the game. Mills is practicing through an ankle injury that has left him limited in practice this week. Mills also missed practice on Thursday, putting him in a bit more doubt to play Monday night against the Raiders with quarterback Derek Carr and a dangerous receiving combination at their disposal. Without Mills, Patrick Robinson will be the next man up if called upon.

For the second straight week, offensive guard Stefen Wisniewski will be a game-time decision. Wisniewski continues to work his way through an ankle injury that has been lingering for the past couple of weeks. The ankle injury has not sidelined Wisniewski from practice this week, although it has left him limited. If he is unable to go on Monday night, the Eagles will likely continue to rely on Chance Warmack at the guard position. Wisniewski was limited in practices all last week as well, after missing an early practice session, and he missed the game on Sunday against the New York Giants.

