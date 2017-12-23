Filed Under:Delaware Park Racetrack, Local TV, Multi-Vehicle Crash

NEWARK, DE (CBS) — Delaware State Police are investigating after a fatal motor vehicle crash kills one person and injures another in Newark.

The crash took place just before 5 p.m. Saturday night on Delaware Park Boulevard in the area of Churchman’s Road.

Officials say following the crash two people were taken to Christiana Hospital.

There is no word on what lead up to the crash.

Authorities say this remains and ongoing investigation and traffic in the area has not been affected at this time.

