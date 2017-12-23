PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — Coach Doug Pederson touched on a very key component as to why the Eagles are 12-2 this season, and why they stand on the brink of hosting the NFC playoffs on a rainy Saturday at the NovaCare Complex.

When asked about the fact that wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and running back LeGarrette Blount, two players who have had 1,000-yard seasons receiving and rushing, respectively, with double-digit touchdown seasons haven’t complained about their touches, Pederson said, “I think any time that you factor in the wins, and they’re contributing to the wins, it sort of minimizes or sort of takes away the [idea] that, ‘I’ve got to have 1,000 yards; I got to have 10 touchdowns; I’ve got to rush for this many yards and have this many touchdowns.’ I think it minimizes that a little bit, because the team is doing well and the success of the offense.”

“I think in both of those cases — I can’t speak for the places they’ve been — obviously we know where LeGarrette has been and his [Super Bowl] run last year. But I just feel that’s a big part of it and the way the team chemistry is made up.

“Again, it goes back to communication. Me, Frank [offensive coordinator Frank Reich], [wide receivers coach] Mike Groh, Duce [running backs coach Duce Staley] and whoever [else], communicating with these players at their position to make sure that they understand we put the team and the offense first.”

Pederson went on to say he does speak openly with his players, and that it is important that players like Jeffery and Blount are team guys that get it.

“Yeah, I have [talked to them],” Pederson said. “And we continue to. I continue to. Going back to those two moments, but specifically with LeGarrette, I definitely had a conversation with him after the fact. This is [also] obviously before we picked up Jay [RB Jay Ajayi]. He’s good and he was good with that. Of course, we had [RB Darren] Sproles still at that time and we factored him in.

“It’s a learning experience. Listen, they’ve really accepted their roles as starters or situational players on the team. Just overall accepting it. But again, the communication has been there and it will continue to be there.”

It appears Jalen Mills is getting better and practiced on Saturday, according to Pederson, and defensive end Derek Barnett and guard Stefen Wisniewski practiced, though Wisniewski was limited and will be listed as questionable for the game against Oakland on Monday night.