PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A wounded U.S. veteran was able to put a ring on the love of his life in a very special way.
Eyewitness News captured a surprise engagement Friday afternoon at the Philadelphia Art Museum.
The engagement ring was donated by Family & Co. Jewelers in Marlton through a partnership with Liberty USO.
Lee Spitler said his proposal could not have been more perfect.
“It went like I planned. I didn’t fall, I didn’t stammer, I didn’t do anything stupid, and she said yes,” he said.
Shannon Bernak, the bride-to-be, is a paralegal.
The couple met overseas in Kuwait and started dating when Spitler came back from his service.