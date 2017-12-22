Filed Under:Lee Spitler, Local TV, Shannon Bernak

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A wounded U.S. veteran was able to put a ring on the love of his life in a very special way.

Eyewitness News captured a surprise engagement Friday afternoon at the Philadelphia Art Museum.

The engagement ring was donated by Family & Co. Jewelers in Marlton through a partnership with Liberty USO.

Lee Spitler said his proposal could not have been more perfect.

“It went like I planned. I didn’t fall, I didn’t stammer, I didn’t do anything stupid, and she said yes,” he said.

Shannon Bernak, the bride-to-be, is a paralegal.

The couple met overseas in Kuwait and started dating when Spitler came back from his service.

