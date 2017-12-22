The Best of Brotherly Love 2017

By Ukee Washington and Jessica Dean

All year, CBS3 brings you heartwarming stories of hope in our Brotherly Love series. Our 30-minute special, which debuted December 22 at 7:30PM on CBS3, highlights just some of the people we met in 2017.

The 6th Man Project Basketball Giveaway

Michael Gibson of Philadelphia surprises young people with brand-new basketballs with The 6th Man Project. You can find out more about The 6th Man and Michael Gibson’s giveaways (and even donate basketballs) through his website, https://www.facebook.com/mgib1960/

(To see the full story on The 6th Man Project click here: http://cbsloc.al/2kElPW0)

Community Volunteers in Medicine oversees more than 390 volunteer medical professionals who treat more than 35,000 low-income patients every year. The clinic is at 300 B Lawrence Drive, West Chester, PA 19380-4263. Volunteers staff the phone lines, so you can leave a message for them. The clinic says they return a call within about a day. For English, call 610-836-5990 Ext. 122. For Spanish, call 610-836-5990 Ext. 148.

Volunteers (both licensed medical professionals and non-professionals) are often needed, particularly bilingual volunteers. Their website http://cvim.org/

(To see the full story on Community Volunteers in Medicine click here: http://cbsloc.al/2mRIX2u)

Rebuilding Together Philadelphia organizes an estimated 1,000 volunteers to fix about 75 homes in “block builds” every year. To find out more about program eligibility or to volunteer:

http://www.rebuildingphilly.org

info@rebuildingphilly.org

215.965.0777

(To see the full story on Rebuilding Together Philadelphia click here: http://cbsloc.al/2syk4zQ)

The Nationalities Service Center in Philadelphia helps refugees and immigrants adjust to life in America. If you would like to volunteer or find out more, go to https://nscphila.org You can also email help@nscphila.org

1216 Arch Street, 4th Floor

Philadelphia, PA 19107

215-893-8400

(To see the full story on Nationalities Service Center click here: http://cbsloc.al/2rDvcYC)

Haircuts 4 the Homeless was started by Brennon Jones. He accepts donations. Follow him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Haircuts4thehomeless/

(To see the full story on Haircuts 4 the Homeless click here: http://cbsloc.al/2jWDvus)

Yes U Can is a Delaware-based non-profit that makes recreation available to anyone with a physical limitation. They have an expanding roster of adaptive sports classes, and they’re free. https://www.yesucanusa.org/

Yes U Can USA

2504 Creekside Drive

Newark, Delaware 19711

302 286-1399

info@yesucanusa.org

(To see the full story on Yes U Can click here: http://cbsloc.al/2ptoyT0)

The Warrior Camaro is Carmen Brancato’s way of raising awareness of veterans. He participates in events and parades. This man spent time in the Marines, his grandfathers were Marines, and his son is serving, all the more reason to drive home his message.

See more at http://warriorcamaro.org

Carmen does not collect funds himself but encourages donations to these charities:

Fisher House Foundation

http://fisherhouse.org/

Disabled American Veterans

https://www.dav.org/

Wounded Warriors Project

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/

(To see the full story on The Warrior Camaro click here: http://cbsloc.al/2DxUnlG)

The InKind Baking Project is a Philadelphia-based website where volunteers can find charities to bake for. The website will link you with organizations where you can drop off homemade desserts, whether for official meetings or events, or just to spread a little love. While InKind Baking does not accept monetary donations, they always welcome extra ingredients and baking supplies. You can find the website at https://www.inkindbakingproject.org or email inkindbakingPHL@gmail.com

(To see the full story on InKind Baking click here: http://cbsloc.al/2jfaWtd)

Fantastic Friends is a place where young people with special needs can enjoy monthly social functions with teenage volunteers. There are chapters in seven locations nationwide, including South Jersey, the Stockton University area, and the Philadelphia suburbs. Find out more at http://myfantasticfriends.org/our-chapters on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/fantasticfriendsgroup/ or by calling them at 424-888-3374.

(To see the full story on Fantastic Friends click here: http://cbsloc.al/2wGanOg)

Cancer Who? (which does indeed spell it with a question mark) links volunteers with cancer patients to provide support during treatment. You can find out more about Cancer Who? on its website, http://cancerwho.org/

(To see the full story on Cancer Who? Organization click here: http://cbsloc.al/2xWQAgP)

