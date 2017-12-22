The following promotion is intended for participants in the United States only, and will be governed by United States laws. Do not proceed in this promotion if you are not eligible or not currently located in the United States. Further eligibility restrictions are contained in the official rules below.
WING BOWL 26™ WINGETTE OF THE YEAR
OFFICIAL RULES
NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE ENTRANT’S CHANCE OF WINNING.
- HOW TO ENTER
- These rules govern the Wing Bowl 26 Wingette Of The Year Promotion (the “Promotion”), which is being conducted by WIP (the “Station”). The Promotion begins on Monday, November 27, 2017 and ends on Friday, February 2, 2018 (the “Promotion Dates”).
- To enter the Promotion, entrant may enter online beginning on November 27, 2017 at 6:00am Eastern Time (“ET”) and ending on February 1, 2018 at 10:00am ET (the “Online Entry Period”) or on-air beginning on Monday, November 27, 2017 at 6:00am ET and ending on February 1, 2018 at 10:00am ET (the “On-Air Entry Period”) as follows:
- To enter online, visit www.wingbowl26.com and follow the links and instructions to enter the Promotion and complete and submit the online entry form during the Online Entry Period with your first and last name, day and evening phone number, email address, date of birth, and a photo of yourself and explain in 500 words or less why you want to be a Wingette. Online entrants are subject to all notices posted online including but not limited to the Station’s Privacy Policy. Limit one (1) online entry per person or email address per day regardless if entrant has more than one email address. Multiple participants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted may not be acknowledged or returned. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by the Promotion administrator.
- To enter on-air, you may listen on-air to the Station on-air each weekday beginning on Thursday, November 27, 2017 and ending on Thursday, February 1, 2018 between the hours of 6:00am ET and 10:00am ET during the On-Air Entry Period for the announcement of the cue to call. Call the Station contest line at 888-729-9494 for an opportunity to explain to the morning show why you want to be a Wingette. At the time of their call, callers will be required to provide all information requested including their first and last name, complete address (including zip code), day and evening phone numbers (including area code) and date of birth in order to be eligible to win. In the event that the selected caller is disconnected or is found to be ineligible, the next eligible caller that successfully makes it through on the call-in line and completes their call will have the opportunity to explain why they want to become a Wingette. There is no limit to the number of times a listener may attempt to call in to qualify, but a listener may be a Wingette Qualifier only once.
- Any content submitted (“Content”) must be the original work of entrant, and any elements appearing in the Content, including, without limitation, photographs, comments, art or any other materials, must be entrant’s own original work, created by entrant, or be in the public domain. Further, by participating in the Promotion, entrant grants to the Station a perpetual, royalty-free license to use and publish the Content in connection with the Promotion and for marketing and promotional purposes in any media now existing or hereafter created without any notification, opportunity to review, right of approval, or additional consideration whatsoever. Unless otherwise specified, any material, text or otherwise, included as part of the Content must be in the English language, and no personal information, including but not limited to name, image, or likeness of any person other than the entrant, or those from whom the entrant has obtained permission (or from their parents/guardians if individuals are minors), is to be included or referred to in the Content. As determined by the Station in its sole discretion, Content must not include, depict, reference or promote any indecent or inappropriate subjects or include obscenities, profanity, offensiveness, materially dangerous activities or violence, sexual explicitness, drug use, commercial products or services of third parties, material that is defamatory, disparaging, misrepresentative, discriminatory, false or misleading, or otherwise unlawful, or any material that infringes on another’s rights. The Station reserves the right to disqualify any entry that includes Content that it deems, in its sole discretion, to be indecent or inappropriate, unsuitable for public display, broadcast, or posting on any Station-administered website (i.e., entries must be radio clean), otherwise in violation of these guidelines or which communicate messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or goodwill to which the Station and its sponsor(s) wish to associate. Entries that do not comply with these guidelines may not be eligible.
- A maximum of one-hundred and twenty-five (125) Wingette Qualifiers will be selected based on subjective criteria set solely by the WIP Morning Team during call ins or through the online form. Criteria includes but is not limited to the following: physical features, attitude, presence, and willingness to represent the Station. To compete for a chance to win the Prize, each Wingette Qualifier must be available to appear as a Wingette at Wing Bowl 26 on Friday, February 2, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S Broad St., Philadelphia, PA. Failure to appear at Wing Bowl 26 by 5:00am ET may result in disqualification. Entrants may attempt to qualify to be a Wingette Qualifier as many times as they like, but an entrant may only be selected as a Wingette Qualifier one (1) time.
- Due to delays in the online streaming of the Station’s broadcast signal, listeners to the online stream may not be able to participate in or may be disadvantaged in participating in on-air contests. Entrants are encouraged to listen to the Station on-air. The Station is not responsible for online streaming delays.
- ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS
- The Promotion is open to all persons who are 18 years of age or older and who reside in one of the following counties: Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Bucks, Berks (Pennsylvania); Camden, Burlington, Gloucester, Mercer, Salem, Atlantic, Cumberland (New Jersey); or New Castle (Delaware). Employees of Dr. Steven Davis, the Station, the Station’s licensee their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, Station’s advertising and promotional agencies and participating sponsors (collectively, “Promotion Entities”), other radio stations in the Philadelphia metropolitan area, the members of their immediate families (spouse, parent, sibling or child) and those living in the same household of each (whether related or not), are ineligible to enter or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited. Entrants are responsible for complying with these Official Rules.
- Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entrant who does not meet the eligibility requirements and will also delete any entry as required by law.
- PRIZES
- Wing Bowl 26 Wingette of the Year Grand Prize: One (1) Wing Bowl 26 Wingette of the Year Grand Prize winner will be awarded in the Promotion. The Grand Prize consists of $5,000 cash prize that will be awarded in the form of a check from Dr. Steven Davis. The Total ARV of the Wingette of the Year Prize is $5,000.00. Processing of the check will begin when the Wingette of the Year Prize winner has completed all paperwork and required releases/affidavits and all required documents are received by the Station. Prize checks will be mailed to the winner’s address provided on the W9 form filled out by the winner. In the event that the W9 address is invalid, the secondary source of mailing address will be used (the address listed on the winner’s valid photo ID). The check may take 8-14 weeks to be received. The Station is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate.
- No more than the stated number of prizes specified in these official rules will be awarded. All prizes or prize certificates may be claimed at the office of the Station at the address below during regular business hours. If a winner is not able to claim the prize or prize certificate at the Station during regular business hours, they must contact the WIP Promotions Office at 215-625-6544 to make arrangements to have the prize or prize certificate mailed to the winners’ home residence. Except as set forth otherwise in these Official Rules, the winner will forfeit any prize or prize certificate not claimed within thirty (30) days of winning. In the event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed or shipped to the winner, it will be with the prior written consent of the winner and therefore, winner assumes the risk of its loss. The Station is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate.
- The Prize(s) is not transferable, and no substitution, assignment, or cash equivalent of Prize is permitted, except by the Station (solely at its discretion), which reserves the right to substitute a Prize or Prize portion with another prize or prize portion of greater or equal value. The Prize(s) are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and unless otherwise expressly specified, do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses. Entrants acknowledge that the Promotion Entities have not made, nor are in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranties, representations or guarantees, and hereby disclaim any and all warranties expressed or implied, in fact or in law, whether now or hereafter enacted concerning any Prize, including without limitation, implied warranties of quality, merchantability, mechanical condition, or fitness for a particular purpose, except for any express manufacturer’s warranty as may be included with the Prize or as may be separately provided to participants by law. Other restrictions may apply.
- POTENTIAL WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION
- Decisions of the Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.
- A maximum of one-hundred and twenty-five (125) Wingette Qualifiers will be selected as described in Section 1 of these Official Rules. There is no prize associated with being a Wingette Qualifier.
- Between one (1) and ten (10) Wingette of the Year Semi-Finalists will be selected from all eligible Wingette Qualifiers (who were selected online or on-air) on Friday, February 2, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S Broad St., Philadelphia, PA. All Wingette Qualifiers must be present and checked in with Station staff by 5:00am ET on Friday, February 2, 2018 at Wing Bowl 26. The Wingette of the Year Semi-Finalists will be selected by a panel of WIP judges in their sole discretion, who will base their selection on subjective criteria, included but not limited to: physical features, attitude, presence, and willingness to represent the Station. There is no prize associated with being a Wingette of the Year Semi-Finalist.
- Each Wingette of the Year Semi-Finalist will be invited to participate in the winner selection portion of the Promotion, to take place during the half time portion of Wing Bowl 26 on Friday, February 2, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S Broad St., Philadelphia, PA. Failure to appear at Wing Bowl 26 at 5:00am ET will result in disqualification. Each Semi-Finalist will then be judged by the audience in attendance at the event. Each Semi-Finalist will be announced by WIP Host Marc Farzetta. If Marc is unable to announce the Semi-Finalist, another WIP Staff Member will be chosen by the WIP Morning Show to make the announcement. The three (3) Wingette of the Year Semi-Finalists who receive the loudest audience applause, according to the Wells Fargo Center noise meter, will be declared Finalists. There is no prize associated with being a Wingette of the Year Finalist.
- The Finalists will then be judged by a panel of five (5) judges in arena. The five (5) judges will be selected prior to Wing Bowl 26 at the sole discretion of the WIP Morning Show. The judges onsite at the Wing Bowl will be asked to select the Finalist they believe should be the Wing Bowl 26 Wingette of the Year. The judges will base their selection on subjective criteria, included but not limited to: physical features, attitude, presence, and willingness to represent the Station. The Finalist who receives the majority of the judge’s votes will be named the Wing Bowl 26 Wingette of the Year and will win the Grand Prize.
- WIP reserves the right to disqualify any Qualifier, Semi-Finalist, or Finalist whose behavior is deemed to be illegal, indecent, pornographic, sexually explicit, or otherwise offensive or whose performance is deemed at the sole discretion of WIP to be unsuitable for public viewing.
- Winner must be present at the WIP Wing Bowl 26 in order to win any Prize.
- On-air Qualifiers will be notified of being selected as a Qualifier on-air at the time of their phone calls. Online Qualifiers will be notified of being selected as a Qualifier by telephone by February 1, 2018 at 10:00am ET. Wing Bowl 26 Wingette of the Year Grand Prize winner will be notified of winning by announcement onsite at the WIP Wing Bowl 26 event.
- Prize(s) will be awarded only upon confirmation of eligibility and completion of all requisite releases. The winner must execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release within thirty (30) days of winning or Prize will be forfeited. Check prize will be issued within six to eight weeks following confirmation of eligibility and completion of all requisite releases and IRS forms. If a potential fails to sign and return the required fully-executed affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release within the required time period, or if a Prize or Prize notification is returned as undeliverable, the potential winner forfeits the Prize.
- CONDITIONS
- Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). The winner(s) may be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize(s) valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the Station (or any other CBS Radio station in Station’s market) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent upon request will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). Such winnings of $600 or more will be reported to the IRS.
- Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes entrant’s and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) permission for the Station or its designees to interview the winner(s) (or guest(s), if applicable), to photograph, film and record each winner (or guest, if applicable), and to use in commerce, advertising and in any media, now or hereafter known, throughout the world, in perpetuity, his/her name, prize(s) won, hometown (city and state), biographic information, likeness, photograph, voice, audio or video recording and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Station, the Promotion and/or its sponsor(s) for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without notice or additional compensation, notification or permission, except where prohibited by law. Each winner (and guest, if applicable) agrees to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize, except where prohibited by law.
- Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes entrant’s and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) agreement to release, discharge, and hold harmless the Promotion Entities and their respective officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives and all of their successors and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from any prize(s) awarded and participation in the Promotion, including, but not limited to, personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property, which may occur in connection with, preparation for, travel to, or participation in the Promotion, or delivery, possession, acceptance and/or use or misuse of any prize or participation in any Promotion-related activity, including, but not limited to, any claims based on publicity rights, defamation, invasion of privacy and merchandise delivery.
- If for any reason this Promotion cannot be executed as planned, including but not limited to, as a result of infection by computer virus, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Released Parties that corrupt or affect the security, administration, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion, or if the Promotion is compromised or becomes technically corrupted in any way, electronically or otherwise, the Station reserves the right to cancel, terminate, suspend and/or modify the Promotion. If the Promotion is terminated before the original end date, the Station reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify the procedure for selecting winner(s), unless the nature of the event giving rise to such termination renders it impossible to select winner(s).
- The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion or in the announcement of a prize(s); (ii) incorrect or inaccurate entry information, human error, failure or omission; (iii) unauthorized human intervention; (iv) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete, unsuccessful, or late entries or notifications; (v) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, telephone or text message service outages, delays, busy signals, poor signals or signal interference, accidental disconnection or equipment malfunctions or any other technological problems or failures of any kind; or (vi) any cancellations, delays, diversions, substitutions or omissions whatsoever by any transportation providers or any other persons or entities providing any services to winner(s) (and guest(s), if applicable) including any results thereof such as changes in services or location necessitated by same. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize cannot be awarded due to acts of God, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond the Released Parties’ control.
- Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations and logins or any other methods may void that entrant’s entries and that entrant may be disqualified. The use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed or similar entry methods or agents (including, but not limited to, promotion entry services or proxies) will void all entries by that entrant at the Station’s discretion. The Station’s or its Promotion administrator’s computer or telephone system is the official time keeping device for this Promotion. In the event of a dispute, online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the Authorized Account Holder. The “Authorized Account Holder” is the natural person who (i) is assigned to an email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address or (ii) is assigned to the text or mobile telephone number by a telecommunications provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning such numbers. The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person who it believes is tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Promotion. Failure to comply with the rules of the Promotion may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. If the Station makes a good faith determination that an entrant has cheated or committed fraudulent activity in connection with a Promotion, the Station may disqualify that entrant from entering and/or winning this and any or all future Station-administered Promotions and seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law.
- The Station reserves the right to modify these rules for clarification or equitable purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Promotion, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize(s) of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Promotion Entities, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the Station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to cancel, terminate, suspend or modify the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize(s). If any provision of these Official Rules is irrevocably inconsistent with any provision set forth on the Contest webpage, then the provision of these Official Rules will prevail but solely to the extent of the inconsistency.
- Except where prohibited, by entering the Promotion, each entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion or any prize(s) awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by state or federal courts situated in New York, NY; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event shall such costs include attorneys’ fees; and (3) no punitive, incidental, special, consequential or other damages, including, without limitation, lost profits may be awarded (collectively, “Special Damages”), and (4) entrant hereby waives all rights to claim Special Damages and all rights to have any damages awarded multiplied or increased. New York law governs the interpretation and construction of these Official Rules and all aspects related thereto.
- For a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt by February 3, 2018 to “Wing Bowl 26 Wingette of the Year – Official Rules,” Attn: Promotions, WIP, 400 Market St, Floor 9, Philadelphia, PA 19106. For the names of the Prize winners send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt by April 3, 2018 to the above address marked “Wing Bowl 26 Wingette of the Year – Winner List.” The Official Rules and the Winner List (when completed) shall also be available during regular business hours at the main offices of the Station and may be posted online at http://www.wingbowl25.com.
- PRIVACY
- By participating in the Promotion, you agree to the Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at http://www.wingbowl25.com. In the event of conflict between the Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and these Official Rules, the terms of these Official Rules shall apply.
Administrator: WIP, 400 Market St, Floor 9, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Sponsors:
Dr. Steven Davis, 1916 Marlton Pike East #1, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003