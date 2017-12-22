Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Fire Department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four people were injured in a house fire, including three children, in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Friday afternoon.

Officials say firefighters were called to the 2000 block of East Cambria Street for a house fire around 2 p.m.

A woman jumped from a window to escape the flames. The children were able to escape the fire themselves.

The woman was transported to Temple University Hospital for burns, and three children were transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.

The fire was placed under control at 2:15 p.m.

