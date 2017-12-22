PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the holiday weekend nears, Eyewitness News continues to keep an eye on the forecast because many of you will be traveling, or you know someone who will be traveling. Currently, there are two systems being tracked that could impact your holiday plans and travel.

If you are getting a head-start on travel today, expect dry and mild conditions across the Delaware Valley with limited sunshine. Wet roads will likely happen on Saturday as the first of two systems makes its way through the region. Temperatures Saturday will at least be mild and in the mid 50s. If you are planning on doing any last-minute shopping on Saturday, definitely bring the rain gear.

The area will get a break from things on Christmas Eve as we’re in-between systems. Look for cooler, but dry conditions heading into Sunday afternoon, making for another great local travel day.

Sunday night, Eyewitness News will be monitoring the development of a coastal area of low pressure. It is possible with cold air in places, some light rain could change over to a mix or light snow in portions of the area overnight into early Christmas morning, especially north and west. Accumulations are expected to be very minimal, if any. There is still some uncertainty when it comes to the low track and intensification, so keep checking back for the latest forecast as it will likely be tweaked throughout the weekend.