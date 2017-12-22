PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new school exclusively for children with the most severe autism held its grand opening this past week in Mount Laurel.

Bancroft started in 1883 in Haddonfield, helping the handicapped when it wasn’t fashionable.

Now, a new state-of the art facility has opened, which will serve as residence to 74 people, and a learning center for over 200.

“We’re about to re-write the script on how children with autism really can be educated. It’s really an exciting day for us,” said Toni Pergolin, Bancroft President and CEO.

She says the education revolves around life skills.

“Ya know, when you walk into a public restroom, you don’t know to turn the faucet on; if it’s gonna turn, if you’re gonna hit it, or automatic. We got all three. So that they can learn all the different aspects, so when they go into the community, they can be independent,” Pergolin said.

The school also includes a vocational training space to learn how to work in the community.