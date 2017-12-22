PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students at St. Hubert’s High School for Girls in the Northeast kicked off the holiday weekend by belting out some of their favorite Christmas carols before school.
Buddy the Elf taught us the best way to spread Christmas cheer is by “singing loudly for all to hear.”
And the girls from St. Hubert’s took that a step further.
“Our Spanish, French, and Italian students come out and they sing in their languages. It’s their end of year project,” said school president Lizanne Pando.
Pando says the girls look forward to this every year. Senior Grace Brighter is singing for the fourth and final time.
“Nice just to show our French teacher everything she’s taught us kinda getting put together. I’m kind of a big fan. It’s a fun thing to do, just to get together with all the classmates,” said Grace.