TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has pardoned a police officer who forfeited his job after he admitted giving confidential law enforcement data to a neighbor.

The pardon of former Mount Olive officer Ryan Eastridge was one of ten announced Friday by Christie’s office. Most of the other people pardoned had been convicted or admitted to drug and/or weapons crimes.

Eastridge had served on the force for seven years before he pleaded guilty in July 2014 to an obstruction charge.

Officials say he accessed a National Crime Information Center database as a favor to a neighbor who wanted to know if there was an arrest warrant for one of his employees.

Neither Eastridge nor his attorney could be reached for comment.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

