Estimated 1.2 Million In Philadelphia Area Will Travel 50 Miles Or More During The HolidaysIf you are traveling with gifts, it's best to leave them unwrapped, because TSA agents may need to inspect them.

Best Backcountry Skiing In North AmericaFive featured North American ski resorts with optional backcountry skiing.

Holiday Travel Impacted After Atlanta Airport OutageWhile power has been restored to the world's busiest airport, the travel woes will linger for days.

America's Best Sledding HillsTubing is one thing and old fashioned sledding is another. If sliding on a plastic saucer is your idea of downhill fun, the best sledding hills in America have plenty of snowy slopes to navigate with the aid of gravity.