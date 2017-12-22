PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the Philadelphia Eagles playing on Christmas night, they’re hoping to bury the hatchet of an infamous incident that took place nearly 50 years ago.
It seems Eagles fans will always be remembered for pelting Santa Claus with snowballs during a game in 1968.
With the Eagles facing the Raiders on Christmas, the team put out a hilarious and tongue-in-cheek video of Santa talking to the snowball at a diner.
The best line from Santa, “Honestly, surprised they didn’t throw you harder.”
Watch the video below.